As the month of Ramadan comes to a close, we talk with local Muslim couple Katy Hollobaugh and Omar Elsherif to learn what this time of year means to them.
Many in mid-Michigan’s immigrant and refugee communities are watching the nation's sanctuary discussion closely. Those communities may be facing as many…
For Neighbors in Action, we learn about Walls of Warmth, a new program helping the homeless in Shiawassee County.It’s sometimes easier to associate…
For Neighbors in Action, we talk with Mother Teresa House founder Karen Bussey about helping people facing serious health issues.Facing a terminal illness…
The Islamic Center of East Lansing was one of several places across the country to receive a hate letter last week. They responded with a respectful…
For Neighbors in Action this week we learn about the Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan from its relatively new executive director, Felipe Lopez…
Imagine a community organization with more than 500 volunteers! You could be imagining the roster of volunteers for Lansing’s Allen Neighborhood Center.…
For Neighbors in Action this week, we learn about the MSU Student Parent Resource Center within the MSU Family Resource Center. They help MSU students who…
For Neighbors in Action, we talk with John Leask of the Capital Area Literacy Coalition, also known as The Reading People.The ability to read and write is…
For Neighbors in Action, we catch up with Northwest Initiative, the non-profit that works to strengthen and sustain healthy communities in Lansing’s…