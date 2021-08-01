-
Lansing's Potter Park Zoo has welcomed two red panda cubs. The cubs are among less than 220 of the animals at Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA)…
Families can gain free admission to the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing Saturday as part of an Ingham County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination drive.The…
A 16-year-old Amur tiger has been euthanized at a Michigan zoo after suffering from an age-related spinal disease.Staff at Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo…
We’ve all noticed changes in our lives since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.That’s even true for the animals at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing which…
Hot on the heels of the birth of baby black rhino Jaali, the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing has announced the birth of two otter pups.On Sunday, Nkeke gave…
The black rhino baby born at Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo on Christmas Eve now has a name.Black rhinos are critically endangered, so when the 12-year-old…
The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing has a new addition: Taza the male snow leopard.Sarah Foote is the animal programs manager at the Potter Park Zoo. She said…
When Roothie the red kangaroo arrived at Potter Park Zoo in May 2017, zookeepers knew there was a chance she could be pregnant. And she was."We noticed…
On this edition of Current State: A round-up of this week in Michigan politics; A trip to Potter Park Zoo; A new exhibit opening at the Broad Art Museum…
Some people love the cold and some just aren’t built for it… and the same goes for the animal kingdom. WKAR’s Katie Cook stopped by Potter Park Zoo last…