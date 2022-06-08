© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan State University
Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Phil Mickelson breaks silence ahead of LIV Golf event; Simone Biles and other Nassar survivors tag FBI for over $1B; NBA Finals game 3 preview | Current Sports | June 8, 2022

Published June 8, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT
Infamous pro golfer Phil Mickelson speaks for the first time since his controversial comments concerning the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, famed golfer Phil Mickelson has finally spoken after months of silence following his controversial comments centered on Saudi Arabia and the PGA Tour. He will be competing in the LIV Golf series this week, starting Friday in London. Also, we preview game 3 of NBA Finals as things are knotted up between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. And Simone Biles and other gymnasts are seeking over $1B from the FBI due to alleged negligence in the Larry Nassar scandal.

