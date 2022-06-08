Phil Mickelson breaks silence ahead of LIV Golf event; Simone Biles and other Nassar survivors tag FBI for over $1B; NBA Finals game 3 preview | Current Sports | June 8, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, famed golfer Phil Mickelson has finally spoken after months of silence following his controversial comments centered on Saudi Arabia and the PGA Tour. He will be competing in the LIV Golf series this week, starting Friday in London. Also, we preview game 3 of NBA Finals as things are knotted up between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. And Simone Biles and other gymnasts are seeking over $1B from the FBI due to alleged negligence in the Larry Nassar scandal.

Episode 1977