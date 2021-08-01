-
Tom Emmerich is the chief operating officer of Schupan and the president of Schupan Recycling. Schupan is a supporter of Spartan Athletics and MSU…
-
A group of environmental, political and business leaders in Michigan announced an initiative Monday to invest in recycling infrastructure and eventually…
-
People looking to get rid of returnable bottles and cans that have been piling up will have more options starting in a couple weeks. Starting October 5th,…
-
Grocers and distributors who sell cans and bottles of soda and beer want a bigger share of the money left over when people don’t cash in returnables. They…
-
“Sending waste to landfills is more expensive than it seems," a recycling advocate told Michigan lawmakers recently, "It costs money to store and manage…
-
Recyclable items can once again be returned for cash in Michigan after an almost three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is great…
-
Michigan on Monday launched a $2 million educational campaign aimed at boosting the state's low recycling rate and cutting the amount of materials…
-
The Michigan Beverage Container Act, better known as Michigan's Bottle Bill, recently celebrated 40 years in existence at a celebration in Lansing…
-
Kent County is suffering a $1 million shortfall because China is refusing U.S. recyclables.Darwin Baas is Kent County director of public works. He tells…
-
Governor Rick Snyder plans to announce a new recycling initiative this fall. A group made up of the governor’s administration and various stakeholders…