Potterville voters could lift the city's ban on marijuana businesses

Potterville’s City Council has banned marijuana businesses from the city. But that could change if voters approve a ballot measure on Nov. 2.

The proposal would require the city to set up a licensing system for the following types of cannabis facilities:



Two stores

One Class A grower (up to 100 plants), one Class B grower (up to 500 plants) and one Class C grower (up to 2,000 plants)

1 processor

1 transporter

1 safety-compliance lab

One social club where people over 21 could gather to use marijuana

The measure also stipulates that Potterville must create a "community benefits program" to assist people harmed disproportionately by marijuana prohibition.

City Council Member Michael Potter says he isn’t making an endorsement on the proposal, but he supports letting voters choose.

“I want businesses to come to my community," Potter said. "But what businesses, the people have to decide.”

A group called the Eaton Cares Coalition gathered signatures to bring the proposal to the ballot. If the measure is Ok'd by voters, Potterville would become the only Eaton County community allowing recreational marijuana stores.

Recreational use of marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018.