East Lansing swears in first female fire chief
East Lansing celebrated its first female fire chief with the swearing-in of Dawn Carson this week.
Congratulations to new #EastLansing Fire Chief Dawn Carson, who was officially sworn-in at last night's East Lansing City Council meeting!— City of East Lansing (@CityofEL) October 6, 2021
Carson’s career with the fire department spans 27 years. She replaces Randy Talifarro who retired this summer after two decades leading the department
Carson became the city’s permanent fire chief last month after serving as interim chief since June.
Her annual salary is $118,114, according to a city spokeswoman.