East Lansing swears in first female fire chief

East Lansing celebrated its first female fire chief with the swearing-in of Dawn Carson this week.

Carson’s career with the fire department spans 27 years. She replaces Randy Talifarro who retired this summer after two decades leading the department

Carson became the city’s permanent fire chief last month after serving as interim chief since June.

Her annual salary is $118,114, according to a city spokeswoman.