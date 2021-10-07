© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

East Lansing swears in first female fire chief

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published October 7, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT
East Lansing celebrated its first female fire chief with the swearing-in of Dawn Carson this week.

Carson’s career with the fire department spans 27 years. She replaces Randy Talifarro who retired this summer after two decades leading the department

Carson became the city’s permanent fire chief last month after serving as interim chief since June.

Her annual salary is $118,114, according to a city spokeswoman.

Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
