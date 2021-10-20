Jackson County commissioners condemn mask, vaccine mandates. Will that change anything?

Jackson County commissioners have condemned mask and vaccine requirements and pledged not to use county funding or other resources to enforce "unconstitutional" COVID-19 mandates, as part of a resolution adopted this week.

But it appears the resolution will not cause any immediate changes.

There are no statewide mask rules currently in effect, although Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she's encouraging local school boards and health departments to adopt their own requirements at schools.

Likewise, Jackson County's health department isn't mandating masks countywide.

Two commissioners opposed resolution

Democratic Commissioner Daniel Mahoney, a candidate for mayor in the city of Jackson, was one of two votes against the resolution. He called it an "overreach."

"I just think it's an unnecessary resolution for something that's not in consideration right now," Mahoney said.

But Commissioner Toby Bair, a Republican, says the vote sent an important message to the state and federal government.

"We're not their subjects," Bair said. "We are free citizens. And, as such, we get to make our own choices."

Resolution does not affect mask rules from school districts

A section of the resolution states, "Jackson County does not support mandatory vaccinations, wearing of masks or other face coverings, testing, contact tracing, use of vaccine passports, or differing treatment of unvaccinated individuals in schools, businesses, and public places."

That statement does not appear to be enforceable.

Schools can still require face coverings, Bair said. The Jackson Public Schools district started mandating indoor masking this fall, but switched to become mask-optional on Friday because of falling case numbers, Superintendent Jeff Beal said.

"The resolution affects the county and county employees," said Bair, who introduced the measure. "If you're a school board member and you want to mandate it, then deal with the parents at the next election."

Jackson County's Health Department is conducting contact tracing, Matthew Bud, the department's director of personal and preventative health services, said. Provisions in Michigan law give local health departments the power to contact trace, according to the Network for Local Public Health Law.

Acting Jackson County Health Officer Debra Kubitskey did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. She took over the role when Health Officer Rashmi Travis resigned in March.

Jackson commissioners pledge not to require masks, vaccines for county workers

The resolution also affirms that Jackson County will not mandate coronavirus vaccines or mask wearing for county employees.

President Joe Biden says he's advancing Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules that will require COVID vaccines or testing for workers at businesses with more than 100 employees. More than 100 people work for Jackson County, although it's not clear when Biden's rules would go into effect.

Jackson County's resolution calls on Biden to "end all orders and restrictions related to Covid-19 and cease from issuing more in the future."

Ingham County's Board of Commissioners voted last month to mandate coronavirus vaccines or testing for county workers.

Kent County commissioners told they can't interfere with health orders

In Kent County, Health Officer Adam London drew backlash when he mandated masks inside schools. The county's commissioners sought internal and external legal opinions about whether they had the ability to rescind his mandate. They were told they could not interfere with the health officer's powers to issue orders under Michigan's Public Health Code, according to a news release.

Jackson County's resolution asserts that commissioners will not prevent the county's health department from offering testing or vaccinations, but states, "ultimately it is a citizen’s God-given right to choose for themselves what is in their, and their children’s best interests."