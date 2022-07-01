Mid-Michigan communities allowing fireworks through Monday for Fourth of July holiday

Mid-Michigan municipalities are asking residents to keep in mind firework ordinances as they celebrate the Independence Day weekend with family and friends.

Because the Fourth of July this year falls on a weekday, fireworks in East Lansing, Lansing and Jackson will be allowed through Monday night. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says the city’s ordinance matches state law.

“Which means that June 29 through July 4, fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. And again, that is that. We can't be any more restrictive than that," he said.

East Lansing Police Department Captain Chad Pride says violating the firework can carry a hefty fine.

"There's a civil infraction fine that comes with using those fireworks outside of the appropriate times, and the funding can be up to $1,000," he said.

Residents in Lansing and East Lansing can call their city’s non-emergency line to report any firework ordinance violations in their neighborhood. Those in Jackson can call 911.