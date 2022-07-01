© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Mid-Michigan communities allowing fireworks through Monday for Fourth of July holiday

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published July 1, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT
bursts of red, blue and white fireworks in a dark sky
nidan
/
Pixabay

Mid-Michigan municipalities are asking residents to keep in mind firework ordinances as they celebrate the Independence Day weekend with family and friends.

Because the Fourth of July this year falls on a weekday, fireworks in East Lansing, Lansing and Jackson will be allowed through Monday night. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says the city’s ordinance matches state law.

“Which means that June 29 through July 4, fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. And again, that is that. We can't be any more restrictive than that," he said.

East Lansing Police Department Captain Chad Pride says violating the firework can carry a hefty fine.

"There's a civil infraction fine that comes with using those fireworks outside of the appropriate times, and the funding can be up to $1,000," he said.

Residents in Lansing and East Lansing can call their city’s non-emergency line to report any firework ordinance violations in their neighborhood. Those in Jackson can call 911.

Tags

WKAR News Independence DayfireworksFourth of July4th of July
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE