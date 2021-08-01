4th of July

-
Sat., Jul. 4, 2020 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate our country's 244th birthday with the 40th anniversary broadcast of America's…
-
The Fourth of July is just days away. Dozens of firework shows and parades will be hosted across the area. On the Fourth of July two cities in Ingham…
-
Firefighters are cautioning you to put safety first when using fireworks in the upcoming few days. State law says amateur fireworks can only be used from…
-
The Grand Traverse Pie Company combines fresh cherries grown in northern Michigan with Detroit born Vernors Ginger Ale soda to create a special treat just…
-
While the Fourth of July is all about fireworks for lots of people, the loud pops and glaring explosions can be nightmarish for others, including veterans…
-
Here's a partial list of fireworks displays on Monday and Tuesday night. -Delta Township Annual Fireworks CelebrationJuly 3 at DuskWhere: Sharp Park in…
-
Tomorrow is Independence day which means a lot of barbecues and fireworks for Americans. But the outcome of the celebration can lead to some missing pets.…
-
Tue. July 4 at 8pm and again at 9:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | A CAPITOL FOURTH kicks off our country’s 241st birthday with an all-star musical extravaganza…
-
Law enforcement plan increased enforcement of boating safety laws as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.The Michigan Department of Natural Resources…
-
Kevin Durant, Deshaun Tate, Golden State Warriors, NBA Super-teams, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians, and Weekend Winners.Wow. Kevin Durant is officially…