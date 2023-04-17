© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Nessel renews request for Nassar documents from MSU trustees

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published April 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT
msu_sunny_sign.jpg
Reginald Hardwick
/
WKAR-MSU

Attorney General Dana Nessel is renewing a formal request for Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees to turn over documents for the department’s investigation into Larry Nassar.

In previous years, the board declined to cooperate with multiple requests from the attorney general to access thousands of documents related to the Nassar sex abuse scandal, citing attorney-client privilege.

The board's inaction on the request in 2021 drew a backlash from campus community members, with some criticizing the board for a lack of transparency.

Since then, the board has seen substantial turnover, with two new trustees and a new chairperson elected to lead the group.

Nessel says the new membership gives her hope that her office can complete its investigation and determine “what information was known to Michigan State University regarding Nassar’s criminal behavior.”

Nessel is asking for all documents to be released unredacted by next Friday, April 28.

In a previous interview with WKAR, MSU Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar said she supports the release of the documents.

Tags
WKAR News Attorney General Dana NesselDana NesselMSUMSU Board of TrusteesMichigan State UniversityLarry Nassar
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE