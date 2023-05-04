Lansing's J.W. Sexton High School selects dog design to go with new 'J-Dubbs' mascot

Lansing’s J.W. Sexton High School is picking a dog to serve as its new school mascot.

The school has been working on establishing a new mascot since last year.

For years, Sexton students were previously known as the “Big Reds."

It’s a name that’s considered offensive to Native American communities.

The Native American Heritage Fund awarded the Lansing School District and the high school an $87,500 grant to support the rebranding.

The school board originally chose the Scorpions as the new mascot, but community pushback led to the board going with the winner of a popular vote: the J-Dubbs.

The dog mascot will also be known as J-Dubbs. The Sexton logo will remain the same red "Block S."

