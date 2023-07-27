Eight candidates file to run in November election for three East Lansing City Council seats

East Lansing voters will choose from eight candidates in November to fill a majority of the seats on the City Council.

Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file that they’re running to serve on the council.

Three seats are up for grabs. Mayor Ron Bacon and Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg are not running for re-election, and appointed Councilmember Noel Garcia Jr. is running for a full term.

The other seven candidates vying for those seats include former councilmembers, community advocates and individuals with previous experience working in state and local government.

The full list includes:



Erik Altmann

Dan Bollman

Kerry Ebersole Singh

Noel Garcia Jr.

Rebecca Kasen

Mark Meadows

Joshua Ramirez-Roberts

Christopher Wardell

East Lansing voters will choose three of the candidates to serve on the council until 2027. They’ll also weigh in on charter amendments that could expand the council by two members and change when elections are conducted in the city.