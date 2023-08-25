© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Hearing held regarding Lansing business' cabaret license, final decision to be made by City Council

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published August 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT
Ryan Cabell, owner of the Energy Event Center, advocates on behalf of his business in front of the city council during the August 14th committee of the whole meeting.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
Ryan Cabell, owner of the Energy Event Center, advocates on behalf of his business in front of the City Council during an August 14 Committee of the Whole meeting.

The Energy Event Center in Lansing could soon be without its cabaret license. The venue has been under scrutiny since late July after five people were shot outside the business in its parking lot during a concert.

Lansing city officials have called for the revocation of the venue’s license citing safety concerns.

Lisa Hagen-Lawrence is the deputy city attorney. During a public hearing Thursday, she said the action would be appropriate in this case.

“It is the obligation of the cabaret license holder to maintain the peace and to be violence free.”

The business owner of the Energy Event Center has said the shooting that night was not tied to the concert.

Ryan Cabell says punishing his business won’t make the city safer.

“Ultimately, we should be sitting out coming up with a solution together because I don't think violence is going to stop by taking a cabaret license away from a business. “ 

The City Council plans to vote on whether to revoke the license next month.  

Tags
WKAR News LansingCity of Lansing
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE