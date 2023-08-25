Hearing held regarding Lansing business' cabaret license, final decision to be made by City Council

The Energy Event Center in Lansing could soon be without its cabaret license. The venue has been under scrutiny since late July after five people were shot outside the business in its parking lot during a concert.

Lansing city officials have called for the revocation of the venue’s license citing safety concerns.

Lisa Hagen-Lawrence is the deputy city attorney. During a public hearing Thursday, she said the action would be appropriate in this case.

“It is the obligation of the cabaret license holder to maintain the peace and to be violence free.”

The business owner of the Energy Event Center has said the shooting that night was not tied to the concert.

Ryan Cabell says punishing his business won’t make the city safer.

“Ultimately, we should be sitting out coming up with a solution together because I don't think violence is going to stop by taking a cabaret license away from a business. “

The City Council plans to vote on whether to revoke the license next month.

