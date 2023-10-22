Michigan State apologizes for pregame video board image displaying Hitler

Michigan State University has issued an apology for images of Adolf Hitler that were displayed on the Spartan Stadium video boards prior to its football game against the University of Michigan Saturday.

In an email release Sunday, the MSU Board of Trustees said "MSU personnel must be accountable and held responsible for this disgusting display."

Photos made the rounds on social media showing Hitler on the video boards with a trivia question asking where he was born.

The university's apology statement was released during the game, saying MSU will stop using a third-party source in which it says was responsible for the image.

MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff also released a statement to the university community saying, "I will work with our Jewish community and every member of minoritized populations to ensure Spartans feel that this is a place where you can live, work, go to class and attend events that are welcoming.”

Woodruff is also calling for a full review of the event and says the university "will take all necessary steps to align our messages and actions to our values."

The Board of Trustees on Sunday said it "demands that MSU administrators thoroughly examine all the factors and actions that led to this incident and report back to the board and the public about how this happened and who will be held accountable."

