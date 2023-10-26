Meet the four candidates running for Lansing City Council's at-large seats

During the Nov. 7 general election, Lansing voters will pick two candidates for the City Council's at-large seats. The positions are meant to represent the whole of Lansing's electorate in all four wards.

Incumbent City Council President Carol Wood and Councilmember Patricia Spitzley are not running for re-election, leaving two seats up for grabs. Four candidates made it through a crowded August primary to get on the ballot next month.

The two candidates who receive the most votes will serve on the council for a full, four-year term through 2027.

Current city councilmembers have focused on addressing red-tagged housing, negotiating the city's budget and enhancing economic development in Lansing.

WKAR asked the four candidates why they want to be elected to the at-large seats. We also asked them how they would address policy issues that frequently come before the council. Here's what they said.

Candidates were told to please keep their responses to up to 250 words. Their responses have been shared without modification or editing.

Tamera Carter

Tamera Carter is a branch manager at Lake Trust Credit Union. She serves on the Downtown Lansing Inc. board of directors and the Impression 5 Science Center board of directors. Carter has been endorsed by the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Carter received the most support in the August primary with close to 27% of the vote.

Why are you running for Lansing City Council? What’s your elevator pitch for why voters should elect you?

The following are the key topics that drive my candidacy for Lansing City Council, as they reflect my core beliefs and values:

1. Addressing gun violence & safe neighborhoods to enhance the quality of life for residents and promote a sense of security, encourage community engagement, and foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community.

2.Economic Development that inspires a thriving local economy and translates into job opportunities, higher standard of living, improved infrastructure, increased community pride and generation of revenue for essential services.

3. Addressing housing insecurity & homelessness to provide stable housing for vulnerable individuals and families, creating a more equitable and compassionate community.

4. Prioritizing equity and inclusion that ensures everyone in Lansing has equal opportunities and access to resources and a voice in city related matters.

In your opinion, what are Lansing’s biggest strengths?

Lansing's strengths lie in its passionate and engaged community, top-tier higher education institutions like Michigan State University and Lansing Community College, an excellent network of parks, and its strategic position at the heart of Michigan, with convenient access to major cities like Detroit, Chicago, and Grand Rapids.

In your opinion, what are the biggest issues facing the city right now?

Key issues facing Lansing are the looming structural deficit, gun violence, homelessness, and housing affordability.

How would you address housing?

Addressing the housing needs in Lansing requires a multi-faceted approach. I will work to ensure that existing housing policies and programs are being utilized effectively and efficiently, and that there is adequate funding to support these initiatives. This may include supporting the rehabilitation of existing housing stock, improving access to affordable financing, and increasing support for programs that help residents with rental and mortgage assistance.

How would you address public safety?

Ultimately, improving public safety requires a concerted effort from multiple stakeholders, including law enforcement, community organizations, and our local government. I will work fiercely and collaboratively to ensure our community is deploying strategies to cultivate a safer environment for all residents, businesses, and visitors.

How would you address economic development?

Economic development is necessary to enhance the quality of life for Lansing residents through employment opportunities, diverse and attainable housing options, city services, and fostering an environment where entrepreneurship and business ownership is possible. I am committed to working with economic development subject matter experts and careful analysis of incentive requests to ensure they lead to business growth, as well as ensuring equitable and impactful investments.

How would you address the city’s infrastructure?

It is essential that we coordinate with our partner counties, Lansing Township, and local utility companies to ensure a cohesive approach to projects where jurisdictions overlap. By leading the way in grant applications and staying up to date with the latest science, we can maximize the resources we have and obtain additional resources from outside the city to make infrastructure fixes cost-effective and sustainable.

Voters in November will weigh in on a ballot question that asks if the city charter should be revised. What’s your position on a possible charter revision?

Our city charter serves as the fundamental governing document for our city, and any proposed changes should aim to better serve the needs and interests of Lansing residents. Ultimately, I am committed to representing the interests of the people and making informed decisions that serve the best interests of our city.

Trini Lopez-Pehlivanoglu

Trinidad Lopez Pehlivanoglu works for Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. She serves on several Lansing-area committees, including the city's Board of Ethics and the Cristo Rey Community Center board of directors. She's been endorsed by Ward 4 Councilmember Brian Jackson, At-Large Councilmember Peter Spadafore and the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Why are you running for Lansing City Council? What’s your elevator pitch for why voters should elect you?

At the heart of my decision to seek office is my love for Lansing. I am fully invested in this community and I believe that with my background and skillset I have the ability to serve residents in the way they deserve.

My interest to run at this time was spurred by redevelopment efforts I have seen in Southwest Lansing including the Logan Square project and the Pleasant Grove/Holmes area. The positive energy from community members coming together to express their opinions, lend solutions and inform the development team of what residents want and deserve was inspiring. I am proud to have been raised and continue to live in this part of the city, and I have witnessed the economic downturn over the years. I am eager for the opportunity to create positive change in neighborhoods and corridors throughout the city.

I also believe that safety must be a top priority for Lansing. It is important to acknowledge that many issues facing the city are connected to one another. Efforts to improve safety in our city include crime prevention, bringing substandard housing options up to code, increased affordable housing, helping our homeless population, working closely with our school district to support our youth, and supporting our first responders. I will advocate for resources including State and Federal funding, and partnerships that support a safer Lansing.

In your opinion, what are Lansing’s biggest strengths?

I believe the greatest strength of Lansing is its people. Having grown up in Lansing, I have seen the strength of our community coming together, supporting one another, creating business, advocating for change, and more.

In your opinion, what are the biggest issues facing the city right now?

At this time Lansing’s largest challenge is safety. This is a complex, nation-wide problem that is at our doorstep. To confront and challenge crime throughout Lansing, we need to seek multiple solutions simultaneously. Measures I support are to increase efforts to work within our neighborhoods and directly connect with our most vulnerable youth; create more trust between residents and our police force; and work to fill our vacant police positions. Ongoing efforts to reduce crime should be a top priority for our administration, council, and all community stakeholders.

How would you address housing?

Red tagged housing has been placed as a priority for our current Council members, which is a great first step in oversight and ensuring these homes are brought up to code in a timely manner. The city does not have excess land to continue building housing, so we must think creatively about how to work with what we have.

Meanwhile we have a downtown that is continually attempting to reinvent itself post-COVID. I would encourage the redevelopment of buildings that have been left vacant to create more affordable housing options downtown. This must include options for families as well as individuals. I would also support opportunities in other parts of the city that lead to homeownership as opposed to more rental housing.

How would you address public safety?

Time and again we have heard that our police and fire personnel are understaffed and overworked. I will pursue any opportunity to build up our public safety personnel through budgetary allocations, grant funding, state, and federal funding opportunities. I will also advocate for additional partnerships similar to the already established relationship with Advance Peace, because we must tackle crime prevention on many fronts from youth to adults. Furthermore, we can also bolster our effort to increase trust in our police force through continued community engagement, youth mentorship in local schools, and an increased number of social work professionals on staff.

How would you address economic development?

I have taken a great interest in redevelopment efforts this year in Southwest Lansing. Looking at underutilized buildings/structures, upgrading them for future use as well as working with developers to establish new buildings and housing is good for Lansing. The downtown Lansing area has had a great deal of investment from national chains, small business owners, and residential developers. We can see where Old Town, and more recently Reo Town have built out successful models to encourage small business to thrive and ultimately improve quality of life for residents in those areas. I will work to increase similar efforts throughout the city through stakeholder engagement and collaborating with LEDC, LEAP, Ingham County, MEDC and other entities that work to attract and develop business in Lansing.

How would you address the city’s infrastructure?

As a longer-term solution, I would advocate for increased dollars from the City, Village, and Township Revenue Sharing Program. This funding could be utilized to invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure. In the short term, allocating the dollars we currently have to work with toward local road repair, sidewalk maintenance, and keeping our parks safe and clean are measures I support.

Voters in November will weigh in on a ballot question that asks if the city charter should be revised. What’s your position on a possible charter revision?

I support the will of Lansing residents. If a charter revision is voted for, I trust that the process will be transparent and lead to change that truly includes the voice of Lansing residents.



Jody Washington

Jody Washington represented Ward 1 on the council for two terms until she lost a re-election bid in 2019. She works for the Michigan Department of Corrections. Her son, Adam Hussain, currently represents Ward 3 on the council.

Why are you running for Lansing City Council? What’s your elevator pitch for why voters should elect you?

Council is a serious job that must make decisions regarding the budget, all development plans, zoning, local laws, etc. I decided to run due to my experience and ability to hit the ground running.

I am the only candidate that has council experience and comprehensive city involvement. I have a thorough knowledge of the city budget and all city operations. I have the knowledge, relationships, and determination to collaboratively move Lansing forward. Lansing is at a crossroads, and we need to ensure we have a clear plan and are strategically planning for our current situation and for our future.

In your opinion, what are Lansing’s biggest strengths?

Our population is diverse, and our people are eager to participate and engage. Lansing is economically diverse. We are home to two outstanding medical institutions that have partnered with MSU and U of M. We are the capital city that seats state government. We are home to GM and other manufacturing businesses. We are home to high-tech companies including NeoGen, NioWave, Jackson National, etc. We have an airport. We also have strong educational institutions that include LCC, MSU, Davenport College, MSU-Cooley Law School. Our arts community is strong. We have We are well positioned to be a great city.

In your opinion, what are the biggest issues facing the city right now?

Rising crime and gun violence is a large issue. We need to have serious strategic problem solving with all appropriate entities in our city. Our roads, sidewalks, and other infrastructure matters are another issue. Good roads attract business, raise property values and are a safety issue. The City budget is another issue facing the city. We will be receiving over $90 million next year, and we need to have a council that can ensure it is appropriated responsibly and used as intended. Further, council also needs to ensure that our regular tax money is used to bolster our city for the people. Housing must be addressed. Further, I think the city needs to do more regarding climate change and being environmentally responsible.

How would you address housing?

Housing needs to be addressed on many levels. We need safe and appropriate housing for people of all income levels. We must work with Code Compliance and the courts to ensure property owners that are not caring for their properties are held accountable for the deterioration and unsafe conditions. We have hundreds of housing units that could be occupied, if they were brought up to code. We also need more opportunities for affordable home ownership. Often a mortgage payment is less than a rental payment. There are many empty lots in the city where single-family housing can be built at an affordable price. Agencies should be brought to the table for downpayment assistance and mortgage readiness. We should also explore other types of housing, i.e., co-ops, etc. Homelessness is a growing issue in our city. We need to have transitional living for those that are unhoused to help them with the skills they will need to remain housed and scaffold to the best of their ability. Last, we need to work with our state legislators to work on outlawing exclusionary zoning that allows townships and municipalities in our region to not build or provide affordable housing for those in need. Appropriate housing for all must include the entire region.

How would you address public safety?

We are short staffed in both of our police and fire departments. We need to make sure that we are competitive with wages and benefits to make Lansing a desirable place to work. I am supportive of community policing, but it cannot work without staff. We have many agencies and organizations that work with our youth. I would like to see a summit of those entities and city officials that would organize, strategize, and engage in strategic problem solving. This could be brought to council for appropriate policies and ordinances to ensure they have the tools they need. We also need to continue to partner with the school district to ensure the youth have programming that will give them hope for their future. We need to engage more of our struggling families to determine what supportive tools they need to provide a nurturing environment for their children and figure out a way to support the homes our children go to every day after school.

How would you address economic development?

I would continue to engage with and support the Lansing Economic Development Corporation for their efforts to foster economic growth. I would continue to support and expand the facade funds for small businesses. We also need to bolster our Lansing School District to ensure that our students are well prepared to continue their education or are work ready. I have always supported Brownfield and OPRA dollars because we are an aging city and must use our tools to compete with the surrounding areas that do not have contaminated land and/or obsolete buildings. I would also support efforts to ensure that our businesses are diverse, equitable and sustainable. I will also work tirelessly to support efforts regarding infrastructure, public safety, education, and the arts to make Lansing a place where people want to put their business, work, and live.

How would you address the city’s infrastructure?

Infrastructure dollars come mostly from the state through the Act 51 funding. We need to have constant engagement with the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission and the State legislators to advocate for more funding for our infrastructure. The most traveled roads are not necessarily the roads that get the most funding. We are the capital city and house many agencies that do not pay the same taxes as others. The sewer separation project is up and running again, and we need to make sure that the project is completed. Business also considers infrastructure when decided to place their businesses. We also need to upgrade our sidewalks in many areas. This is a safety and an equity issue. Children, seniors, and those using mobility devices to have safe walkways to traverse our city and their neighborhoods.

Voters in November will weigh in on a ballot question that asks if the city charter should be revised. What’s your position on a possible charter revision?

I am fine with whatever the people decide. If the people vote to have the charter opened and reviewed, we will elect the charter commission that will have three years to bring forth any revisions they believe are appropriate. The people would then vote. If the people decide to not open the charter, there is still the method of amendments which has been used to change issues in the charter.

Missy Lilje

Missy Lilje is a special education paraprofessional and a member of the Lansing Board of Education. She's been endorsed by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Lilje did not respond to multiple requests to answer our questions. A report from WLNS indicates she paused her campaign in September due to family medical concerns.