Former MSU spokesperson shares the 'emotional toll' of relaying information after Feb. 13

Courtesy / Roxanne Frith Dan Olsen is now senior director for MSU University Advancement marketing and communications.

It has been one year since a gunman entered Michigan State University's campus, shooting and killing three students and injuring five others.

On that evening, former MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen was tasked with coordinating communication during the crisis with the broader campus community.

"I was just trying to get into bed and trying to relax before I headed into bed for the night," Olsen recalls. "And then a quick succession of phone calls, text messages, and then alerts."

Olsen says dealing with the crisis was something he had trained for, but he never prepared for the emotional toll it would take.

WKAR’s Michelle Jokisch Polo spoke with Olsen on how he’s managed to process what happened that night.

Interview Highlights

On the emotional toll the shooting had on him

We spent our lives preparing for these incidents from a communications function. What we don't spend the time doing is the emotional toll and training for what that might look like, from an emotional perspective for communicators.

On leaving his position

I love this university and thankfully, I'm still here, and have a distinct pleasure to now serve in a different role that allows me to continue to give back to this great institution.



That emotional toll did take its toll on me, on my relationships, professionally and personally. I knew that I needed to do this for myself because I wouldn't be effective in my role anymore, because of this incident and the toll that it took on a personal level.

On what he's learned about himself since the shooting

I'm hopeful that our community will again come together in this moment to be there for one another, support each other and continue to move forward on that healing journey, no matter where you are on that lineage.

Interview Transcript

Michelle Jokisch Polo: Can you take me back to that night and what was going on?

Dan Olsen: I just remember being in that moment. I just changed into my clothes to get into bed and was literally lifting the covers. It had been a long day anyway, so I was just trying to get into bed and trying to relax before I headed into bed for the night. I was at home with my partner and then a quick succession of phone calls, text messages, and then alerts.

Jokisch Polo: I also found out that night, and when I first heard about it, I thought it was just a scam or a mistake and I remember reaching out to you and [thinking] I'm just going to do this, just in case.

Olsen: We've talked about this before, you were the first text message and piece of information that I had had that evening. So it's not uncommon, but it's infrequent that the first piece of information that we have heard as a communications professional comes from the media. But you all are actively listening to police scanners and information and it's not unlikely that that could happen, that's a possibility.

I did receive that text message from you and sorry again that I didn't respond right away. But my first instinct was let's confirm and see if this information is accurate. Then moving into action to figure out what are the next steps we have to do to make sure that we can start to communicate out to all of our audiences.

Jokisch Polo: Had you ever been prepared as a communications professional to deal with this type of crisis management? Was that something that you had been exposed to before?

Olsen: We spent our lives preparing for these incidents from a communications function. What we don't spend the time doing is the emotional toll and training for what that might look like, from an emotional perspective for communicators.

Jokisch Polo: Since this shooting, you have taken a different communications role at the university, where you're no longer one of the spokespersons of the school and I'm wondering if the shooting informed that decision?

Olsen: It did. I spent a good deal of time on issues and crisis communications, even prior to my role for Michigan State University. I love this university and thankfully, I'm still here, and have a distinct pleasure to now serve in a different role that allows me to continue to give back to this great institution.

That emotional toll did take its toll on me, on my relationships, professionally and personally. I knew that I needed to do this for myself because I wouldn't be effective in my role anymore, because of this incident and the toll that it took on a personal level.

Jokisch Polo: On a personal level what's changed for you?

Olsen: I fear for my nephews and my niece, who are almost 100 miles away from me going to school in K-12 districts. It's things that I didn't think I would think about prior to this happening here on our campus and being so close in proximity to it. I worry for them because I don't know the safety measures that are in place 100 miles down the road.

My experience is my experience. I can't ascribe that experience to any other communications professional. I can't ascribe that experience to something that somebody else has experienced or didn't. What I have learned along the processes, the way that I have handled myself and dealt with the challenges that came from that, are unique to me, and aren't going to be the same experiences for any other person.

It doesn't make it right, it doesn't make it wrong, doesn't mean that my experience is any less or any more significant than somebody else's. But I think as we approach this one-year mark, taking that level of compassion and understanding to each other.

Giving ourselves the grace to say: we all might handle this a little bit differently but being able to come together as a community and support one another, no matter what our experience for that moment is going to be helpful. I think that is what brings communities together after such a tragic event.

I'm hopeful that our community will again come together in this moment to be there for one another, support each other and continue to move forward on that healing journey, no matter where you are on that lineage.

Jokisch Polo: Thanks so much, Dan.

Olsen: Thank you.

This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

