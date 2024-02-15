© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports Beat

WATCH: Okemos boys Varsity basketball team led by a pair of dominant twins

WKAR Public Media | By Yousef Enayah: Current Sports Beat Reporter
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:11 PM EST
Brennan (left) and Colin Walton.
Yousef Enayah
Despite dealing with the losses of key contributors, Okemos’s varsity boys basketball team has stuck out to many with their hot start, which can largely be attributed to twins Colin and Brennan Walton.

Both twins have grown up with basketball being a key part of their lives and they discussed their goals as they enter this final chapter of high school basketball. They have developed an understanding that basketball is temporary and that the connections and memories they make are forever.

WKAR Current Sports talked to Colin and Brennan about leading this team together.

Watch here:
Tags
WKAR News High School Boy's BasketballOkemos High SchoolHigh School SportsOkemos MichiganOkemos
Yousef Enayah: Current Sports Beat Reporter
