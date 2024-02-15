WATCH: Okemos boys Varsity basketball team led by a pair of dominant twins

Despite dealing with the losses of key contributors, Okemos’s varsity boys basketball team has stuck out to many with their hot start, which can largely be attributed to twins Colin and Brennan Walton.

Both twins have grown up with basketball being a key part of their lives and they discussed their goals as they enter this final chapter of high school basketball. They have developed an understanding that basketball is temporary and that the connections and memories they make are forever.

WKAR Current Sports talked to Colin and Brennan about leading this team together.

Watch here: