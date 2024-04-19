Pair of Michigan State students seek for stronger mind and body through weightlifting

Two female Michigan State students stand as beacons of empowerment in a world where weightlifting is often associated with masculinity. The determined lifters work toward their bodybuilding goals, dealing with internal and external pressures, and challenge stereotypes.

Michigan State Kinesiology senior Charly May, originally from Waterford, Michigan, said she transitioned into weightlifting after 10 years of competitive gymnastics. The lifter trains five days a week within a low volume - but does each exercise to or very close to failure.

"I started pursuing bodybuilding, so I got a bodybuilding coach," May, 20, said. "I have been on that route for the last couple of years, which obviously was a lot more intense than just the average gym goer."

May, who is 5-foot-2 and weighs 127 lbs., mentioned that her weight has remained unchanged since she started weightlifting, but her body composition has changed drastically. She lifts five days a week on an upper and lower body push, pull, and leg split. Her workouts begin with a compound exercise that recruits more muscles and end with several more isolator accessories.

Weightlifting routines can be customized to meet an individual's specific fitness goals, such as hypertrophy, endurance, and overall health and wellness. Weightlifting is an effective method for strengthening muscles and improving joint stability, which can help reduce the risk of injuries.

Digital Storytelling freshman Kayla Rawlins grew up in Armada, Michigan, and transitioned out of gymnastics and cheerleading into weightlifting around three years ago. She's 5-foot-1 and weighs 135 lbs. She fluctuated around 145-150 lbs. before she started weightlifting.

"I grew up always being more muscular than many other girls my age," Rawlins, 19, said. "Finding a community and a space where I can embrace that has been life-changing for me."

Society's pursuit of an ideal body shape and size can make individuals feel pressured and suffocated. However, self-motivation and personal growth can lead to success rather than comparing oneself to others.

"With social media these days, there are so many different sources of information and people telling you, you should do this, you should do that; especially as a woman, about whether women should be lifting weights and getting bulky because it doesn't necessarily align with the traditional feminine look," Rawlins said. “It can be tempting to want to follow those stereotypes, but you have to dig deep into how you feel to be able to resist those pressures."

Rawlins' workouts are centered around weightlifting and cardio. She trains five days a week and focuses on pushing the intensity to build muscle. Her current goal is to develop her glutes and hamstrings to be balanced with her quads, which requires her to train her legs three times weekly.

"When I'm lifting heavy weights and progressing in the gym each week, seeing the changes in my body feels great," Rawlins said. "It just really makes me want to keep going back, and that's the main reason I've been able to be so consistent the last couple of years."

Support can be crucial for achieving fitness goals. It provides accountability, motivation, and a sense of community. Having a workout buddy, a knowledgeable trainer, or understanding friends and family can make a difference when facing challenges.

"I honestly feel like I have a phenomenal support system, the majority of the people I surround myself with are people who live the same lifestyle and who uplift me and encourage me," May said. "That makes it a lot easier to not take into account the negative aspects or opinions that people might project on me."

The quest for fitness is often equated with tangible results, such as weight loss or muscle gain, but actual fitness is more than just numbers on a scale. It can include balancing physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

"The comparison and pressure in the gym, it's a mindset, you're going to feel pressure, your instinct is to compare," Rawlins said. "Focus on yourself and your purpose."

Weightlifting goes beyond the physical aspect and requires mental fortitude to push beyond limits. It can be transformative, causing permanent changes in those who undertake it.

"Whatever you decide to pour yourself into, make sure it's something you enjoy and that you are," May said. "It's important to ask yourself what you're doing it for because, a lot of times, you're going to be able to adhere to the goals you've set for yourself. "