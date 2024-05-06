Demolition begins on Lansing South Washington Office Complex

Demolition is underway on the former South Washington Office Complex in Lansing. The space will make room for the city’s new public safety campus.

Demolition crews began Monday with a large excavator tearing down the exterior of the building that for 16 years had housed some of Lansing’s government offices.

The former South Washington Office Complex served as the city’s public media center, an office for United Way volunteers and as the central hub for Lansing’s elections.

Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope (left) speaks next to Mayor Andy Schor during the demolition of the 60-year-old building.

“Hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots were counted in this building,” Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope reflected as he watched the crumbling structure. “It was an old friend that was not perfect. While it was very good for us, we’re in a better place now and I hope in the future to be in an even better space.”

The entire 15,000 square foot building will be torn down except for a few bricks that will be preserved.

The new $175 million facility will house Lansing’s police and fire departments and the 54-A District Court.

“We know we're going to see an incredible new building a public safety complex,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “It's going to be state of the art and it's going to make sure that our first responders and our justice system is top of the line for our citizens.”

The building once housed the Michigan National Guard Armory before it was donated to the city in 2008.

“The armory was opened on May 16, 1964, almost exactly 60 years ago,” recalled Schor.

Lansing’s forthcoming public safety facility is being funded through a 2022 voter approved millage.