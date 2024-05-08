Women-only workout spaces? Or co-ed only? The debate over workout spaces rages on

It’s an interesting debate in the women’s fitness industry: is it better to have co-ed gyms, or have female-only facilities? There is no concrete answer, as the concept varies by the person seeking to workout.

But the idea of female-only workout spaces is not new. WKAR’s Current Sports discussed the idea with several women who love to workout and found their desire to have their own space is not being met in the Lansing area.

