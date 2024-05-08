© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports Beat

Women-only workout spaces? Or co-ed only? The debate over workout spaces rages on

WKAR Public Media | By Terriyanna Gregory: Current Sports Beat Reporter
Published May 8, 2024 at 11:46 AM EDT
Terryianna Gregory

The comfort of some women, especially to escape the male gaze while working out, could make for an interesting business concept.

It’s an interesting debate in the women’s fitness industry: is it better to have co-ed gyms, or have female-only facilities? There is no concrete answer, as the concept varies by the person seeking to workout.

But the idea of female-only workout spaces is not new. WKAR’s Current Sports discussed the idea with several women who love to workout and found their desire to have their own space is not being met in the Lansing area.

Listen here:

T_GREG.mp3
Tags
WKAR News WorkoutGymGymtimidationWeightsWeightlifting
Terriyanna Gregory: Current Sports Beat Reporter
