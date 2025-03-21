After 60 years, Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center to close permanently

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center will close its doors permanently at the end of April.

The gallery offers exhibition space and educational resources and programs. It also hosted the annual ArtPath public art exhibition along the Lansing River Trail. The gallery first opened in 1965.

It closed briefly in the fall of 2024 due to a budget shortfall caused, in part, by a decrease in revenue and grant funding. Staff was laid off during the closure.

It reopened several weeks later with volunteers staffing the space.

"Despite months of efforts to develop a succession plan and secure additional funding, the gallery’s financial situation remained untenable," a statement from the gallery said.

"With ineffable time constraints and no long-term operational certainty, the board was compounded with difficulty in securing substantial funding, sponsorships, and grants, which led to the inability to meet current financial commitments, and ultimately the difficult decision to close."

The gallery will hold a closing reception on April 3 from 5-8 p.m. The event will include a silent auction for a sculpture created by international artist Mark Chatterly. Artwork from local artists and some pieces from the gallery's permanent collection will be available for purchase.

Other arts organizations will also attend the event to provide information about ongoing opportunities for artists and art lovers.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision, but we are proud of the gallery’s legacy and the important role it has played in shaping the cultural fabric of Lansing. We look forward to watching the other arts organizations beautify our community," the Board of Directors said in a statement.

The gallery’s last solo exhibition Dog Days by artist Yve Holtzclaw, will be on display through April 3 on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Throughout April, the gallery will hold several open houses to sell off furniture, fixture and office supplies.

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center was a financial supporter of WKAR.