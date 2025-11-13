© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Department of State dismisses campaign finance complaint against Lansing Charter Commission

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published November 13, 2025 at 2:32 PM EST
Lansing City Councilmember Brian Jackson holds up a flyer received by Lansing residents about proposed changes to the city's charter.
Lansing City TV
Lansing City Councilmember Brian Jackson holds up a flyer received by Lansing residents about proposed changes to the city's charter.

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

The Michigan Department of State has dismissed a complaint alleging the Lansing Charter Commission used persuasive language in a flyer sent to Lansing residents.

City Council President Ryan Kost filed the complaint in late September.

“I wanted to clear the air myself that they found nothing wrong, the Secretary of State, with that mailer,” Kost said. “The election is over, and I’m going on to do the people’s business, and I have nothing further to say about the mailer, and it’s done.”

City Clerk Chris Swope called Kost “honorable” for addressing the ruling.

Swope serves as clerk of the charter commission and learned of the ruling from the Department of State.

Commission Chair Brian Jeffries says the commission was confident they complied with the law.

“It’s unfortunate that some used their very public positions to question the integrity of our efforts for their own personal reasons, but I trust this outcome puts those concerns to rest,” Jeffries said. “As the commission has concluded its work, I remain proud of the professionalism, diligence and integrity that guided every step of the process.”

The department did not investigate the campaign finance complaints because they were not considered violations.

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!
WKAR News
Andrew Roth
See stories by Andrew Roth
Related Content
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap