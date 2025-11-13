Michigan Department of State dismisses campaign finance complaint against Lansing Charter Commission

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

The Michigan Department of State has dismissed a complaint alleging the Lansing Charter Commission used persuasive language in a flyer sent to Lansing residents.

City Council President Ryan Kost filed the complaint in late September.

“I wanted to clear the air myself that they found nothing wrong, the Secretary of State, with that mailer,” Kost said. “The election is over, and I’m going on to do the people’s business, and I have nothing further to say about the mailer, and it’s done.”

City Clerk Chris Swope called Kost “honorable” for addressing the ruling.

Swope serves as clerk of the charter commission and learned of the ruling from the Department of State.

Commission Chair Brian Jeffries says the commission was confident they complied with the law.

“It’s unfortunate that some used their very public positions to question the integrity of our efforts for their own personal reasons, but I trust this outcome puts those concerns to rest,” Jeffries said. “As the commission has concluded its work, I remain proud of the professionalism, diligence and integrity that guided every step of the process.”

The department did not investigate the campaign finance complaints because they were not considered violations.

