Sex Crime Reports Up At MSU, Largely Due To Nassar Case

Michigan State University has issued an annual report on campus safety, and it reflects the large number of reported sex crimes at MSU in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.

MSU has published this year's Security and Fire Safety report. Scott Pohl has more.

According to this year's Security and Fire Safety Report, the Larry Nassar abuse case and the #MeToo movement have been factors in a huge increase in crimes reported at MSU. Reports of sex crimes at the university were up almost 600 percent during the last academic year when compared with three years earlier.

In 2017, 178 rapes were reported on and off campus, but of that total, 154 were related to Nassar.

The report further indicates that there were 26 total reports of fondling on and off campus, with 15 associated with the Nassar case.

Additionally, the report reflects a downward trend in alcohol and drug arrests at MSU.

The annual report is required by federal law.