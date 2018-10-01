Related Programs: 
Sex Crime Reports Up At MSU, Largely Due To Nassar Case

1 hour ago
  • Larry Nassar photo
    The Larry Nassar case and the #MeToo movement are thought to be factors in a rise in sex crimes reported at Michigan State University.
    Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University has issued an annual report on campus safety, and it reflects the large number of reported sex crimes at MSU in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.


According to this year's Security and Fire Safety Report, the Larry Nassar abuse case and the #MeToo movement have been factors in a huge increase in crimes reported at MSU. Reports of sex crimes at the university were up almost 600 percent during the last academic year when compared with three years earlier.

In 2017, 178 rapes were reported on and off campus, but of that total, 154 were related to Nassar.

The report further indicates that there were 26 total reports of fondling on and off campus, with 15 associated with the Nassar case.

Additionally, the report reflects a downward trend in alcohol and drug arrests at MSU.

The annual report is required by federal law.

MSU Special Coverage
Larry Nassar
news

Ex-MSU Coach Will Go To Trial As Fallout Of Nassar Scandal Continues

By Sep 27, 2018
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

An ex-Michigan State University coach’s criminal case continues.

Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports a judge determined Thursday there is enough evidence against Kathie Klages to go to trial for a misdemeanor and felony charge.


Sexual Assault Survivors Urge You To Beware of "Nice Guy" Offenders

By McKenna Ross Sep 22, 2018
sexual abuse MSU union
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Many people envision a child sex offender to be a scary man snatching someone off the sidewalk. But a panel of experts on the issue said about 90 percent of child victimization is committed by people they know and trust.