Snyder Administration Announces Plan For The Future Of Line 5

A controversial pipeline that carries crude oil and natural gas liquids under the Straits of Mackinac is on its way toward being decommissioned. Sort of.

Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth explains a new agreement between Governor Rick Snyder and the owner of Line 5 – Enbridge.

The plan is to have a new pipeline built under about 100 feet of bedrock through the Straits of Mackinac with a tunnel around the line. Then decommission the current line.

But it’s not a done deal yet. Other agreements have to be made. And with a new governor on the horizon, it’s unclear how permanent this solution could be.

Keith Creagh is the director of the Department of Natural Resources. He says he hopes the agreement will be kept no matter who takes office.

“Good policy makes good politics and good environmental policy is what this state needs,” said Creagh.

Environmental groups say this isn’t enough to prevent a potential catastrophic oil spill into the Great Lakes. They want the line shut down right away, without a new line.