Mid-Michigan’s 2023 election results

Polls are closed and Greater Lansing’s elections results are coming in.

Lansing and East Lansing both have races for their city councils and ballot questions that could change features of their government.

Other municipalities in mid-Michigan have critical races for mayors, supervisors and various millages.

Local city clerks have published unofficial results for various races.

Lansing

East Lansing

Jackson

Mayor – Daniel J. Mahoney (53.7%)

Treasurer – Martin J. Griffin (unopposed)

City Council

Ward 2 – Freddie Dancy (54.6%) Ward 4 – Conner Wood (55.3%) Ward 6 – Will Forgrave (69.72%)



Eagle Township

Supervisor – Troy Stroud (72.3%)

Ingham County

Leslie

City Council – Collin Baker (unopposed) Charter amendment proposals

Non-Discrimination and Civil Rights – YES (92%) Nominating Petitions – YES (85%) Filling vacancies – YES (64.5%) City attorney preparation of ordinances – YES (79.6%) Budget procedures – YES (92.9%) Notice of meetings – YES (92.2%)

Eaton Regional Education Service Agency special education millage proposal – YES (54.6%)



Eaton County

Charlotte

Mayor – Tim Lewis (60.3%) City Council

At-large – Michael H. Duweck (unopposed) District 1 – Curt Scott (unopposed) District 1, partial term – Jefrey A. Christensen (unopposed) District 2 – pending District 2, partial term – Kevin Fullerton (59.6%)

Eaton Rapids

City Council

Precinct 1 – Deb Malewski (75.2%) Precinct 2 – pending Precinct 3 – William Z. Steel (100%, against write-in challenger)

Olivet

Mayor – Laura Barlond-Maas (unopposed) City Council – Joseph Davis, Joe Hoffdahl, Donald E. Walker

Potterville

City Council – Bob Nichols (17.4%), Dawn M. Sweeney (17.2%), Zachary Connor (14.5%), Hannah Myers-Southerly (13.2%) City Council, partial term – Libby Ranshaw (100%, against write-in challenger)

Eaton Regional Education Service Agency special education millage proposal – YES (51%)

Bellevue Community Schools operating milage renewal proposal – YES (64.4%)

Ionia County

Ionia

Mayor – John R. Milewski (unopposed) City Council

First Ward – pending Second Ward – Rich Starr (unopposed) Third Ward – Dawn L. Ketchum (unopposed) Fourth Ward – pending Charter amendment proposal to create city clerk appointments – YES (54.6%) Charter amendment proposal to designate nonpartisan elective city offices – YES (65%)

Portland

City Council – James E. Barnes, Patrick Fitzsimmons, Joel T. VanSlambrouck



Keene Township

Solar zoning ordinance referendum – NO (69.5%)

Ionia Public Schools operating millage proposal – YES (56.8%)



Shiawassee County

Durand milage proposal – NO (66.3%)

Owosso Public Schools sinking fund millage renewal – NO (51.3%)

Jackson County

Parma Township

Supervisor – Bobbie Norman (70.5%)

Jonesville Community Schools bond proposal – YES (100%)

Napoleon Community Schools bond proposal – YES (52.4%)

Manchester Community Schools bond proposal – NO (58.8%)

Jackson College millage proposal – NO (57.1%)

Calhoun County

Mar Lee School District bond proposal – YES (55.3%)

Bellevue Community Schools bond proposal – YES (79.2%)

Barry County

Bellevue Community Schools bond proposal - YES (60%)

Martin Public Schools bond proposal – YES (64.3%)

Eaton Regional Education Service Agency special education millage proposal – NO (56.1%)



What happens next?

All results remain unofficial as ballots are processed and counted by local clerks and election workers.



Absentee ballots from military personnel or voters living overseas continue to be counted if postmarked before Election Day.

Boards of County Canvassers are required to meet to certify election results by 9 a.m. Nov. 9.

Editor’s note: WKAR will continue to update this resource page until ballots are certified by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers.