Mid-Michigan’s 2023 election results
Polls are closed and Greater Lansing’s elections results are coming in.
Lansing and East Lansing both have races for their city councils and ballot questions that could change features of their government.
Other municipalities in mid-Michigan have critical races for mayors, supervisors and various millages.
Local city clerks have published unofficial results for various races.
Find 2023 election results here
Lansing
- City Council
- General charter revision ballot proposal – YES (51.6%)
East Lansing
- City Council – Kerry Ebersole Singh (23%), Mark Meadows (16.5%) and Erik Altmann (15.9%)
- Ballot proposals
- City Council expansion – NO (51.7%)
- Ranked-choice voting– YES (52.5%)
- Swearing-in date change – NO (60.6%)
Jackson
- Mayor – Daniel J. Mahoney (53.7%)
- Treasurer – Martin J. Griffin (unopposed)
- City Council
- Ward 2 – Freddie Dancy (54.6%)
- Ward 4 – Conner Wood (55.3%)
- Ward 6 – Will Forgrave (69.72%)
Eagle Township
- Supervisor – Troy Stroud (72.3%)
Ingham County
- Leslie
- City Council – Collin Baker (unopposed)
- Charter amendment proposals
- Non-Discrimination and Civil Rights – YES (92%)
- Nominating Petitions – YES (85%)
- Filling vacancies – YES (64.5%)
- City attorney preparation of ordinances – YES (79.6%)
- Budget procedures – YES (92.9%)
- Notice of meetings – YES (92.2%)
- Eaton Regional Education Service Agency special education millage proposal – YES (54.6%)
Eaton County
- Charlotte
- Mayor – Tim Lewis (60.3%)
- City Council
- At-large – Michael H. Duweck (unopposed)
- District 1 – Curt Scott (unopposed)
- District 1, partial term – Jefrey A. Christensen (unopposed)
- District 2 – pending
- District 2, partial term – Kevin Fullerton (59.6%)
- Eaton Rapids
- City Council
- Precinct 1 – Deb Malewski (75.2%)
- Precinct 2 – pending
- Precinct 3 – William Z. Steel (100%, against write-in challenger)
- City Council
- Olivet
- Mayor – Laura Barlond-Maas (unopposed)
- City Council – Joseph Davis, Joe Hoffdahl, Donald E. Walker
- Potterville
- City Council – Bob Nichols (17.4%), Dawn M. Sweeney (17.2%), Zachary Connor (14.5%), Hannah Myers-Southerly (13.2%)
- City Council, partial term – Libby Ranshaw (100%, against write-in challenger)
- Eaton Regional Education Service Agency special education millage proposal – YES (51%)
- Bellevue Community Schools operating milage renewal proposal – YES (64.4%)
Ionia County
- Ionia
- Mayor – John R. Milewski (unopposed)
- City Council
- First Ward – pending
- Second Ward – Rich Starr (unopposed)
- Third Ward – Dawn L. Ketchum (unopposed)
- Fourth Ward – pending
- Charter amendment proposal to create city clerk appointments – YES (54.6%)
- Charter amendment proposal to designate nonpartisan elective city offices – YES (65%)
- Portland
- City Council – James E. Barnes, Patrick Fitzsimmons, Joel T. VanSlambrouck
- Keene Township
- Solar zoning ordinance referendum – NO (69.5%)
- Ionia Public Schools operating millage proposal – YES (56.8%)
Shiawassee County
- Durand milage proposal – NO (66.3%)
- Owosso Public Schools sinking fund millage renewal – NO (51.3%)
Jackson County
- Parma Township
- Supervisor – Bobbie Norman (70.5%)
- Jonesville Community Schools bond proposal – YES (100%)
- Napoleon Community Schools bond proposal – YES (52.4%)
- Manchester Community Schools bond proposal – NO (58.8%)
- Jackson College millage proposal – NO (57.1%)
Calhoun County
- Mar Lee School District bond proposal – YES (55.3%)
- Bellevue Community Schools bond proposal – YES (79.2%)
Barry County
- Bellevue Community Schools bond proposal - YES (60%)
- Martin Public Schools bond proposal – YES (64.3%)
- Eaton Regional Education Service Agency special education millage proposal – NO (56.1%)
What happens next?
All results remain unofficial as ballots are processed and counted by local clerks and election workers.
Absentee ballots from military personnel or voters living overseas continue to be counted if postmarked before Election Day.
Boards of County Canvassers are required to meet to certify election results by 9 a.m. Nov. 9.
Editor’s note: WKAR will continue to update this resource page until ballots are certified by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers.