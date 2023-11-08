Lansing City Council At-Large | Election 2023 Results

Tamera Carter and Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu have won the race to serve in at-large seats on the Lansing City Council.

Voters had the opportunity to pick two individuals among four candidates on their ballots to serve in at-large seats on the council. With the Ingham County Clerk reporting 100% of the unofficial results from city precincts, Carter was the top vote-getter capturing 34.2% of the vote. Lopez Pehlivanoglu followed closely behind with 33.3% of the vote.

The two came out ahead of Jody Washington and Missy Lilje, who each earned 24.3% and 8.1% respectively.

The two women will replace City Councilmember Patricia Spitzley and Council President Carol Wood, who are both stepping down at the end of their terms this year.

Carter and Lopez Pehlivanoglu made it through a crowded August primary before coming out on top on Tuesday.

Both candidates filled out a WKAR survey ahead of this election and framed safety as their top priority.

The two will be sworn into office in January to serve a four-year term through the end of 2027.