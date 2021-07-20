Congresswoman Wants Briefing From FBI On Failures In Larry Nassar Investigation

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) is asking for a private brefing from the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the agency's handling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

A report released in July by the U.S. Department of Justice's Inspector General found the FBI failed to follow up on allegations against Nassar with necessary urgency. It also said investigators made false statements that covered up their missteps.

Slotkin said FBI agents need to be held accountable if they are found to have broken the law, and that could include criminal charges.

“If they lied to law enforcement, if they hid things from other law enforcement officers, even as law enforcement officers themselves, they should have to face consequences the same way a normal civilian would face consequences," said Slotkin, whose district includes Michigan State University where Nassar was a sports doctor.

Civil court documents indicate Nassar abused 70 or more patients while the FBI's investigation languished for more than a year, according to the DOJ report. A lawyer for some of Nassar's accusers has said the number is closer to 120 victims during that time period.

"Their lack of action of any kind lead directly to additional young women being targeted ... and assaulted," Slotkin said of the FBI.

The Holly Democrat said she wants the agency to assure her they will adopt trauma-informed interviewing tactics for future investigations.

Her letter to the agency's director asks that a briefing be scheduled by Aug. 5.

Slotkin said the FBI has acknowledged her request.