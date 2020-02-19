Appeal Planned In Klages Case

The attorney representing former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages says she will appeal her conviction on two charges of lying to police.

Last Friday, an Ingham County jury found Kathie Klages guilty of one misdemeanor and one felony of lying when she told police that she had no memory of being told by two youth athletes that Larry Nassar was sexually molesting them in 1997.

Klages ran the Spartan Youth Gymnastics program at the time.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 15th. She faces up to four years in prison and fines of as much as $5,000.

Her attorney, Mary Fortier, tells WKAR News that Klages will appeal her conviction after the sentence has been handed down by Judge Joyce Draganchuk.