Current Sports | December 11, 2020 | MSU / PSU Preview, Grading The MSU Football Season?

We preview the final regular season game for the Michigan State football team, on the road against Penn State tomorrow afternoon. How would you grade the MSU football year thus far?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview tomorrow's MSU / PSU college football game. Can the Spartans rebound and finish the regular season strong after a poor showing against Ohio State last weekend? Also, Al touches upon the canceled MSU men's basketball game against Virginia and the state of college basketball today in light of COVID-19. That, and more!

Episode 1720