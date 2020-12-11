Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | December 11, 2020 | MSU / PSU Preview, Grading The MSU Football Season?

By 3 hours ago

We preview the final regular season game for the Michigan State football team, on the road against Penn State tomorrow afternoon. How would you grade the MSU football year thus far?


Credit Flickr / Creative Commons

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview tomorrow's MSU / PSU college football game. Can the Spartans rebound and finish the regular season strong after a poor showing against Ohio State last weekend? Also, Al touches upon the canceled MSU men's basketball game against Virginia and the state of college basketball today in light of COVID-19. That, and more! 

Episode 1720

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports
Al Martin
MSU
Michigan State
MSU football
Spartans
Penn State football
Nitany Lions
Ohio State Football
Tom Izzo
MSU Men's Basketball
COVID-19
Duke
Virginia Basketball
Virginia