Current Sports | February 1, 2021 | Matthew Stafford To LA Genius By Lions, MSU Hoops Fall Again

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al gives thoughts on the major move that sends Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and many NFL Draft picks to the Detroit Lions. Al loves the move and tells you why. Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Hear from head coach Tom Izzo, along with players Joshua Langford and Joey Hauser after the loss. Can the Spartans stop the bleeding come tomorrow night at Iowa?

Episode 1735