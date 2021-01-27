Current Sports | January 27, 2021 | Kobe Bryant's Death One Year Later

Al reflects on the death of Kobe Bryant one year ago this month. Also, listen to an MSU men's basketball update from head coach Tom Izzo.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al reflects on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant a year after his death in a tragic helicopter accident. Al touches on some of his most memorable career moments and amazing stories shared from teammates and friends. Kobe's daughter, Gianna, also passed away in the accident and Al shares thoughts on how much further she could've taken Kobe's legacy on the court. Also, we bring to you an update concerning the MSU men's basketball team, which hopes to be back in action tomorrow night against Rutgers after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within the Spartans program.

Episode 1733