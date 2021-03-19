Current Sports | March 19, 2021 | Dance Ends Early For MSU In NCAA Tournament

The Michigan State men's basketball team fell to UCLA in the wee hours of Friday morning. The NCAA Tournament dance ends early for the Spartans. We recap it all.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into what went wrong for MSU last night in the NCAA Tournament First Four matchup against UCLA. It marks the first time since 1996 that the Spartans have not played in the round of 64. Hear Al's take on the game, as well as on the back-and-forth between MSU coach Tom Izzo and player Gabe Brown. Izzo gives thoughts on the game and Josh Langford makes a big announcement. That, and more.

Episode 1766