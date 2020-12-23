Happy Holidays | Dec. 23, 2020

Notes from Susi



Dear Friends,



The support you provided this past year allowed WKAR to continue to create and share quality programs and stories. From the new production of COVID-19: Answers and Insights to the launch of Noticias, this year has been like no other, and it is because you made it possible.

Because of you, our TV crew was able to produce the seventh season of Curious Crew remotely and safely, and continued to provide weekly programs of Off the Record. With your support the WKAR news team was able to report the local, state and national coverage of the election and the pandemic. Your generosity allowed us to prevail and reach the unattainable. To commemorate all that you made possible this past year, join us in watching, below, A Year Like No Other.



As we reflect and celebrate the holidays, please enjoy an array of specials on WKAR Radio including, Baroque Noel with Pegasus Early Music, A Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols, A Soulful Christmas and more. The festivities continue on WKAR TV with your favorite nurses returning for the annual Call the Midwife Holiday Special. If music is on tap for your holiday merrymaking, may I suggest the St. Olaf Christmas Festival: A New Song of Grace and Truth - available to you any time online with WKAR.



From joyful moments to inspiring stories, the New Year has much to offer. We are looking forward to a fresh start with a renewed commitment to you, our loyal supporters.



Happy Holidays,

Susi Elkins

General Manager and Director of Broadcasting

WKAR Public Media