Ingham County Health Department Vaccinating 1,000 weekly

By 48 minutes ago
  • A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
    A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
    Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

Nearly a thousand health care workers in Ingham County are getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine every week.

  

Health Officer Linda Vail says so far, the state has provided her department with 975 doses of vaccine a week. They’re getting an extra dose out of some vials.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, speaking with reporters via Zoom Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Credit Zoom

She says the staff and the schedule would allow for more. “We did ask for the double, 1,950 doses this week, and didn’t get it," Vail adds, "but we will be asking again, and I’ve also made a few phone calls.”

Vail says the department is vaccinating 350 or more people per day, and could double or triple that if they had enough vaccine.

Those doses are going to health care providers in places like outpatient clinics and dental offices.

Ingham County has reported nearly 180 COVID-19 deaths. Sparrow and McLaren Hospitals currently have 161 confirmed or suspected cases.

The Michigan State University College of Nursing awarded degrees to more than 40 graduates this month. Those new nurses are entering the health care field at a critical time, as America faces the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 5,000 long-term care facilities in Michigan are expected to receive the Moderna vaccine from either CVS Pharmacy or Walgreens in the coming weeks, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Through a partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the pharmacy chains will set up three vaccination clinics at each enrolled site over a 12-week period.

Regular updates from WKAR News about the regional response to the pandemic.

Para obtener información sobre COVID-19 en español, haga clic aquí.

Nearly a thousand health care workers in Ingham County are getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine every week.

Estar bien informado es responsabilidad de todos. Infórmese bien de lugares creíbles, profesionales, y de fuentes oficiales.