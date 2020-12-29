Ingham County Health Department Vaccinating 1,000 weekly

Nearly a thousand health care workers in Ingham County are getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine every week.

Health Officer Linda Vail says so far, the state has provided her department with 975 doses of vaccine a week. They’re getting an extra dose out of some vials.

She says the staff and the schedule would allow for more. “We did ask for the double, 1,950 doses this week, and didn’t get it," Vail adds, "but we will be asking again, and I’ve also made a few phone calls.”

Vail says the department is vaccinating 350 or more people per day, and could double or triple that if they had enough vaccine.

Those doses are going to health care providers in places like outpatient clinics and dental offices.

Ingham County has reported nearly 180 COVID-19 deaths. Sparrow and McLaren Hospitals currently have 161 confirmed or suspected cases.