Ingham Teachers Beginning Vaccination Process

By 13 minutes ago
  • Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, speaking with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday
    Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, speaking with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday

The process of vaccinating teachers is underway in Ingham County.


Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says school districts are prioritized based on their return to face-to-face instruction. Vail says the process has been hampered by a state restriction on allocated doses. 75-percent of doses must go to people older than 65, leaving 25-percent for essential workers, including teachers. "we are moving on to the districts that are not face to face," Vail states, "after we’ve finished the others.”

Mason teachers were among the first in the county to get vaccinations. The health department is now moving on to instructors in Lansing, Okemos and Holt.

Vail continues "as you know, those are all fairly, especially Lansing school district, but Holt and Okemos are not small districts at all either, and so we are going to be vaccinating those districts. We have vaccinated some in those districts.”

There have now been 257 COVID-19 deaths in Ingham County.

