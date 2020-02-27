Michigan Agrees To Pay $80 Million Settle Prison Sex Abuse Lawsuits

By 31 seconds ago
  • jail
    WKAR File Photo

The state of Michigan has agreed to pay a total of $80 million to former juvenile inmates who say they were victims of sexual abuse in prison.


The deal also includes making changes to how the state houses juveniles in prison.
The agreement would cover 1,300 former juvenile inmates. It will be up to attorneys to figure out how to divide the money between the victims. The deal also calls for juveniles to be housed in separate facilities than adult felons.

Michigan Corrections Director Heidi Washington said before the lawsuit, judges decided whether juveniles convicted of serious crimes would go to prison.

“And when they were sent to prison, the department would place them as they would other prisoners – meaning that younger prisoners could be housed in the same housing unit with older prisoners. That is no longer the case,” she said. 

Washington said the department has moved the remaining 29 juveniles in the state system to a separate unit at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer. Washington said it’s also time to change sentencing laws. 

“We call on the Legislature to re-visit this issue and end the practice of sending youthful offenders to adult prisons,” she said. 

The next step is for the settlement to be approved by state and federal judges. There will be a hearing on the settlement April 9th in Washtenaw County.

Tags: 
Capitol Connection
prison
sexual abuse
former juvenile inmates
lawsuit

Related Content

Senate GOP Leader Now "Open" To Changes On Absentee Ballot Counting

By 20 hours ago
State Sen. Mike Shirkey (R) Clarklake
senatormikeshirkey.com

It is still possible Michigan could change its rules on how absentee ballots are counted on election night.

Michigan Governor Creates Office For Mobility Initiatives

By & David Eggert Feb 26, 2020
Creative Commons

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that Michigan will have a mobility officer to coordinate all initiatives related to self-driving and connected cars, an effort she said will ensure the state is the go-to place for testing and producing vehicles of the future.

Impeachment Fades For Slotkin As Democrats Try To Pivot Away

By & Laurie Kellman Feb 24, 2020
Elissa Slotkin / Facebook

A man held up a hostile poster a few rows behind Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin as she spoke. On other side of the room, allies hoisted a Slotkin-friendly banner. But what was perhaps most striking at Slotkin’s first town hall since President Donald Trump’s impeachment was a newfound sense of civility.