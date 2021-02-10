UAW Profit Sharing Checks Will Be $9,000

Hourly General Motors workers will get profit sharing checks of $9,000. It’s the result of strong fourth quarter and year end results announced Wednesday by the automaker.

“They deserve it." That’s according to Mike Huerta, president of United Auto Workers Union Local 602. The local’s 2,400 members build the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia Limited at the Lansing Delta Township plant.

Huerta praises his members for returning to work before much of the country did in the early months of the pandemic. “They’ve gone through a very stressful year and a half," Huerta says, "and we’ve come out on the other side of it, knock on wood. Hopefully, as the economy starts opening up, this will continue.”

Huerta voices pride in his members, adding "we’re proud of our product, and we’re proud of our membership, who on incredibly difficult circumstances still manages to churn out the best vehicles in the country as far as I’m concerned.”

This year’s $9,000 checks are worth a thousand dollars more than last year’s. In 2018, the profit-sharing checks were for $10,750.