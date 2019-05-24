U.S. Supreme Court Says Michigan Lawmakers Can Pause Redistricting

The United States Supreme Court issued an order Friday stating lawmakers in Lansing can pause their efforts for now when it comes to redrawing Michigan’s political district lines.

A three-judge federal panel recently said that Michigan lawmakers need to redraw multiple district lines.

The court said Republican lawmakers unfairly drew the lines to their advantage.

The court also said that lawmakers and the governor need to agree on new lines, or else the court will draw them for them.

Republicans appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Now the court says that while the appeal is worked out, lawmakers can pause their map drawing efforts.