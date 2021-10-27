© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
Current Sports with Al Martin

Mel Tucker's response to LSU question, The failed rivalry record of Jim Harbaugh, Early season assessment of Detroit Pistons | Current Sports | Oct. 27, 2021

Published October 27, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, rivalry week rolls along. We discuss MSU coach Mel Tucker's response to the LSU rumors during his game-week press conference. How will Tucker handle that added distraction? We also dive into the failed results of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in rivalry games and why this game means more to his future than any game previously. And, what have the first three games revealed about the Detroit Pistons, who are among only two winless teams in the NBA?

Episode 1867

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinJim HarabughMel TuckerMichigan FootballMSU Football TeamMSU SpartansMichigan WolverinesDetroit Pistons
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
