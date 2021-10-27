Mel Tucker's response to LSU question, The failed rivalry record of Jim Harbaugh, Early season assessment of Detroit Pistons | Current Sports | Oct. 27, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, rivalry week rolls along. We discuss MSU coach Mel Tucker's response to the LSU rumors during his game-week press conference. How will Tucker handle that added distraction? We also dive into the failed results of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in rivalry games and why this game means more to his future than any game previously. And, what have the first three games revealed about the Detroit Pistons, who are among only two winless teams in the NBA?

Episode 1867