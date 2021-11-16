College Football Playoff rankings prediction, NFL week 10 takeaways | Current Sports | Nov. 16, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into tonight's latest revealing of the college football playoff. Where will Michigan State place after topping Maryland at home? How much favor will the committee show for the Michigan Wolverines after a tough road win at Penn State? Also, we dive into week 10 takeaways of the NFL year. And MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo previews the Gavitt Games road matchup against Butler on Wednesday night.

Episode 1878