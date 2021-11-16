© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

College Football Playoff rankings prediction, NFL week 10 takeaways | Current Sports | Nov. 16, 2021

Published November 16, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into tonight's latest revealing of the college football playoff. Where will Michigan State place after topping Maryland at home? How much favor will the committee show for the Michigan Wolverines after a tough road win at Penn State? Also, we dive into week 10 takeaways of the NFL year. And MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo previews the Gavitt Games road matchup against Butler on Wednesday night.

Episode 1878

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinCollege Football PlayoffMSU Football TeamMichigan FootballMSU SpartansMichigan WolverinesTom Izzo
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
