© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Juwan Howard shouldn't coach another game this season; MSU basketball falls to Wisconsin; The return of 'His Airness', NBA celebrates 75 greatest players | Current Sports | Feb. 21, 2022

Published February 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST
Juwan Howard.png
Michigan Athletics
/
Michigan Athletics

Juwan Howard strikes another coach. What should the punishment be?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the troubling aftermath of yesterday's Michigan / Wisconsin men's basketball game, which included a brawl sparked by Juwan Howard getting into an altercation with Greg Gard. Howard assaulted a Wisconsin assistant. What should the punishment be? Also, we touch upon the MSU men's basketball loss to Illinois on Saturday and the NBA All Star Game celebrating the top 75 greatest players in the league's history. That, and more.

Episode 1923

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Juwan HowardMichigan BasketballUniversity of WisconsinTom IzzoMSU BasketballNBAMichael JordanNBA All Star Game
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin