Juwan Howard shouldn't coach another game this season; MSU basketball falls to Wisconsin; The return of 'His Airness', NBA celebrates 75 greatest players | Current Sports | Feb. 21, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the troubling aftermath of yesterday's Michigan / Wisconsin men's basketball game, which included a brawl sparked by Juwan Howard getting into an altercation with Greg Gard. Howard assaulted a Wisconsin assistant. What should the punishment be? Also, we touch upon the MSU men's basketball loss to Illinois on Saturday and the NBA All Star Game celebrating the top 75 greatest players in the league's history. That, and more.

Episode 1923