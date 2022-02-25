Russia invasion of Ukraine having impact in sports world; MSU women's basketball falls to rival Michigan; MSU men's basketball plays host to Purdue | Current Sports | Feb. 25, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring to you the stories centered on the Russian invasion of Ukraine that are having profound impacts around the sports world. Also, the MSU men's basketball team plays host to Purdue. Can the Spartans stop their three-game losing streak? And the MSU women's basketball team loses to in-state rival Michigan in Ann Arbor last night. That, and more! Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 1926