Draft lottery woes for the Detroit Pistons; Panic meter for MSU men's basketball; NBA conference finals | Current Sports | May 18, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the unfortunate outcome for the Detroit Pistons during last night's 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, falling to pick no. 5. What are the chances that the Pistons can still find the perfect compliment for sophomore Cade Cunningham? Also, the MSU basketball world is buzzing about freshman Max Christie hiring an agent and keeping his name in the 2022 NBA Draft. Where does this leave next year's team? Can Tom Izzo pull off some offseason magic? We also tackle Tuesday's wild NBA Eastern Conference game 1, which saw the Miami heat top the Boston Celtics.

Episode 1967