Celtics / Warriors set for the NBA Finals; Rocket Watts coming back to Michigan; Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker, and Alan Haller at Detroit Economic Club | Current Sports | May 31, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the NBA Finals, which will pit the Boston Celtics against the Golden State Warriors. Who wins? Also, we have headliners which feature the Detroit Tigers opening a set against the Minnesota Twins, the Lansing Community College baseball team and its run in the World Series, and a news home for former MSU guard Rocket Watts. That, as well as sound from the Detroit Economic Club, which spoke with MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, MSU football coach Mel Tucker, and MSU athletic director Alan Haller.

Episode 1972