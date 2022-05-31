© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Celtics / Warriors set for the NBA Finals; Rocket Watts coming back to Michigan; Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker, and Alan Haller at Detroit Economic Club | Current Sports | May 31, 2022

Published May 31, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT
Who has the advantage when it comes to the 2022 NBA Finals? Celtics, or Warriors?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the NBA Finals, which will pit the Boston Celtics against the Golden State Warriors. Who wins? Also, we have headliners which feature the Detroit Tigers opening a set against the Minnesota Twins, the Lansing Community College baseball team and its run in the World Series, and a news home for former MSU guard Rocket Watts. That, as well as sound from the Detroit Economic Club, which spoke with MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, MSU football coach Mel Tucker, and MSU athletic director Alan Haller.

Episode 1972

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Mel TuckerAlan HallerTom IzzoBoston CelticsGolden State WarriorsNCAA BasketballRocket WattsNBA Finals
