Jim Harbaugh issues statement on return to Michigan amid reports of NCAA violations; Michigan @ MSU men's basketball preview; Tom Izzo, AJ Hoggard, Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 6, 2023
Harbaugh-mania continues on today's show.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you the latest concerning the Jim Harbaugh / Michigan football offseason chatter. Harbaugh released a statement on Thursday noting that he plans on coming back to coach the Wolverines in 2023, but the statement does still leave things a bit clouded. We discuss. Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team will welcome rival Michigan to the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon. We preview the game, while bringing you pre-game sound from MSU head coach Tom Izzo and players AJ Hoggard and Malik Hall. Happy Fri-YAY!
Episode 2079