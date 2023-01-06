© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Jim Harbaugh issues statement on return to Michigan amid reports of NCAA violations; Michigan @ MSU men's basketball preview; Tom Izzo, AJ Hoggard, Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 6, 2023

By Al Martin
Published January 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST
Jim Harbaugh
MGoBlog
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Harbaugh-mania continues on today's show.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you the latest concerning the Jim Harbaugh / Michigan football offseason chatter. Harbaugh released a statement on Thursday noting that he plans on coming back to coach the Wolverines in 2023, but the statement does still leave things a bit clouded. We discuss. Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team will welcome rival Michigan to the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon. We preview the game, while bringing you pre-game sound from MSU head coach Tom Izzo and players AJ Hoggard and Malik Hall. Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 2079

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin College AthletesJay HarbaughMichigan FootballMSU BasketballTom Izzo
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin