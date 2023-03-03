MSU gymnastics captures first Big Ten title; Big Ten men's basketball jumbled standings; MSU @ Nebraska men's basketball preview | Current Sports | Feb. 28, 2023
The MSU gymnastics team is making an historic run this season.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give a tip of the cap to the MSU gymnastics team, which captured its first ever Big Ten regular season championship with a victory at Illinois. What has led to the program's historic success under head coach Mike Rowe? Also, the Big Ten men's basketball season has been a wild one, evident by the jumbled standings in the top-4. What does this mean for MSU as they head to Nebraska to play its final road game of the regular season? That, and more!
2108