portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU gymnastics captures first Big Ten title; Big Ten men's basketball jumbled standings; MSU @ Nebraska men's basketball preview | Current Sports | Feb. 28, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST
MSU_Gymnastics.png
MSU Gymnastics
/

The MSU gymnastics team is making an historic run this season.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give a tip of the cap to the MSU gymnastics team, which captured its first ever Big Ten regular season championship with a victory at Illinois. What has led to the program's historic success under head coach Mike Rowe? Also, the Big Ten men's basketball season has been a wild one, evident by the jumbled standings in the top-4. What does this mean for MSU as they head to Nebraska to play its final road game of the regular season? That, and more!

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
