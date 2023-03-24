© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Final Preview of MSU / Kansas State...who wins?; Izzo NYC press conference and the noted similarities between him and K-State coach Jerome Tang; Rick Pitino hired by St. John's | Current Sports | Mar. 23, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 24, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT
Who wins? MSU, or Kansas State?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give final thoughts / predictions on tonight's Sweet 16 matchup between Michigan State and Kansas State! Who wins tonight? What are the keys to victory for the Spartans? What makes the Wildcats dangerous? Also, hear what MSU head coach Tom Izzo has to say concerning the coaching path of K-State's Jerome Tang and the similarities they both share. And Rick Pitino returns to big time college hoops, hired by St. John's as its new men's basketball coach.

Current Sports with Al Martin College BasketballMSU BasketballMSU SpartansMarch MadnessTom Izzo
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
