Final Preview of MSU / Kansas State...who wins?; Izzo NYC press conference and the noted similarities between him and K-State coach Jerome Tang; Rick Pitino hired by St. John's | Current Sports | Mar. 23, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give final thoughts / predictions on tonight's Sweet 16 matchup between Michigan State and Kansas State! Who wins tonight? What are the keys to victory for the Spartans? What makes the Wildcats dangerous? Also, hear what MSU head coach Tom Izzo has to say concerning the coaching path of K-State's Jerome Tang and the similarities they both share. And Rick Pitino returns to big time college hoops, hired by St. John's as its new men's basketball coach.

Episode 2122