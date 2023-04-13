© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Malik Hall returning for MSU basketball; Tom Izzo holds end-of-season presser; Why it will be a long and stressful year for Detroit Tigers fans | Current Sports | Apr. 13, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 13, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT
MSU Athletics
Malik Hall of the MSU basketball team.

Will the Detroit Tigers have another season in which they flirt with 100 losses?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss more major news for the MSU men's basketball team, as star forward Malik Hall announces that he will back for another season with the Spartans. The team will have a ton of depth next year, but are there enough minutes to go around? Also, head coach Tom Izzo holds his end-of-year press conference. And the Detroit Tigers will try to avoid getting swept for a second straight series tonight against Toronto.

Episode 2135

BasketballBig TenMSU BasketballTom IzzoMalik HallDetroit Tigers
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin