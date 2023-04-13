Malik Hall returning for MSU basketball; Tom Izzo holds end-of-season presser; Why it will be a long and stressful year for Detroit Tigers fans | Current Sports | Apr. 13, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss more major news for the MSU men's basketball team, as star forward Malik Hall announces that he will back for another season with the Spartans. The team will have a ton of depth next year, but are there enough minutes to go around? Also, head coach Tom Izzo holds his end-of-year press conference. And the Detroit Tigers will try to avoid getting swept for a second straight series tonight against Toronto.

Episode 2135