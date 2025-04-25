© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

May 2, 2025 - Sen. Darrin Camilleri | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 44 | 27m 45s

This week the panel discusses President Trump and Governor Whitmer together again as president delivers on more fighter jets for Selfridge Air Force Base. The guest is democratic state senator Darrin Camilleri the chair of the PreK through 12 budget. Kyle Melinn, Jordyn Hermani and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 05/01/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 25, 2025 - Brandt Iden | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Haley Stevens to run for U.S. Senate. Guest: Brandt Iden, Gov. Affairs, Fanatics Sportsbook.
Episode: S54 E43 | 27:45
Watch 11:54
Off the Record
April 18, 2025 - Abdul El-Sayed | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Abdul El-Sayed, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate,
Clip: S54 E42 | 11:54
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 18, 2025 - Abdul El-Sayed | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Whitmer/Trump Oval Office Meeting. Guest: Abdul El-Sayed,(D) U.S. Sen. Candidate.
Episode: S54 E42 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 11, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Whitmer meets with Trump in oval office. John James to run for Gov.
Episode: S54 E41 | 27:45
Watch 9:23
Off the Record
April 4, 2025 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Clip: S54 E40 | 9:23
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 4, 2025 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Effects of tariffs on Michigan. Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Candidate for U.S. Senate.
Episode: S54 E40 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 28, 2025 - Rep. Matt Koleszar | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: GOP Speaker Embraces a Tax increase on EVs. Guest: Rep. Matt Koleszar, (D) Plymouth.
Episode: S54 E39 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 21, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Road funding bill moves to Senate.
Episode: S54 E38 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 14, 2025 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to run for Gov. Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) House Appropriations Comm.
Episode: S54 E37 | 27:46
Watch 12:24
Off the Record
March 14, 2025 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) Vice Chair, House Appropriations Committee.
Clip: S54 E37 | 12:24