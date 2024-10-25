November 1, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Topic: Battle for the MI House. Guests: Fmr. Gov. Rick Snyder (D) & Rep. Tyrone Carter (D), Detroit
Topic: Recap of 2nd U.S. Senate debate. Guest: Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
Correspondent's Edition. Topics: First U.S. Senate debate and bipartisan election security.
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Royal Oak
Topic: VP debate. Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Royal Oak.
Topic: Battle over school safety bill. Guest: Jason Roe, GOP Consultant, Roe Strategic LLC.
Topic: Harris, Trump and Vance visit Michigan. Guest: Jamie Roe, GOP Political Consultant.
Post Debate Correspondents Edition.
Topic: New polling data. Guest: Scott Ellis, Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.
Guest: Pete Hoekstra, State GOP Chair.