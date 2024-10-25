© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

November 1, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 18 | 27m 45s

This week’s edition features an all-reporters panel with Election Day in sight. Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is joined by Kyle Melinn, Jordyn Hermani, Lauren Gibbons, and Colin Jackson for a final breakdown of Michigan’s major races.

Aired: 10/31/24
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 25, 2024 - Rick Snyder & Rep. Tyrone Carter | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Battle for the MI House. Guests: Fmr. Gov. Rick Snyder (D) & Rep. Tyrone Carter (D), Detroit
Episode: S54 E17 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 18, 2024 - Eric Holder | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Recap of 2nd U.S. Senate debate. Guest: Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
Episode: S54 E16 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 11, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent's Edition. Topics: First U.S. Senate debate and bipartisan election security.
Episode: S54 E15 | 27:45
Watch 10:53
Off the Record
Oct. 4, 2024 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Royal Oak
Clip: S54 E14 | 10:53
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 4, 2024 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: VP debate. Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Royal Oak.
Episode: S54 E14 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 27, 2024 - Jason Roe | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Battle over school safety bill. Guest: Jason Roe, GOP Consultant, Roe Strategic LLC.
Episode: S54 E13 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 20, 2024 - Jamie Roe | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Harris, Trump and Vance visit Michigan. Guest: Jamie Roe, GOP Political Consultant.
Episode: S54 E12 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
September 13, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Post Debate Correspondents Edition.
Episode: S54 E11 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 6, 2024 - Scott Ellis | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: New polling data. Guest: Scott Ellis, Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.
Episode: S54 E10 | 27:45
Watch 15:40
Off the Record
Aug. 30, 2024 - Pete Hoekstra | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Pete Hoekstra, State GOP Chair.
Clip: S54 E9 | 15:40